Chronosphere acquires Calyptia to extend its observability platform

Chronosphere, a startup that offers a cloud native observability platform, today announced that it has acquired Calyptia. While the company itself may not be a household name, Calyptia was founded by the creators of the Fluent Ecosystem, which includes the popular open-source observability projects like data collector Fluentd and metrics processor and forwarder Fluent Bit, both of which are part of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation’s set of graduated projects.

Like similar startups, Calyptia aimed to turn these projects into paid SaaS products. The team raised a $5 million seed round in 2022, led by Sierra Ventures and Carbide Ventures. Chronosphere and Calyptia did not disclose the price of today’s acquisition, but we’ve seen a lot of similar acquisitions in recent months where well-funded end-to-end platforms like Chronosphere acquire point solutions like Calyptia as enterprises now increasingly look to consolidate their expenses. Just last week, Chronosphere announced a $5 million strategic investment from CrowdStrike at a valuation of $1.6 billion, bringing the company’s total funding to date to almost $350 million.

“With observability data growing by orders of magnitude, companies are ill-equipped to manage the costs and scale of this deluge, forcing their teams to make trade-offs. Teams are especially challenged to handle log data which is prohibitively expensive to move and store,” said Martin Mao, CEO and co-founder of Chronosphere. “With the addition of Calyptia’s leading observability pipeline solution, we’re taking an important step to ensure that developers have the ultimate control over all their observability data from end to end—including log files to control cost and improve developer productivity.”

With Calyptia, Chronosphere says, its users will gain an observability pipeline system that is users will be able to use to collect, transform and route their metric, log and trace data. This, for example, means that they will now be able to route data from the company’s recently announced log storage and visualization solution (powered by Crowdstrike) to their preferred data back end.

Chronosphere also notes that it will continue Calyptia’s engagement with the open source Fluent Ecosystem.

“Calyptia joining the Chronosphere team is excellent news for everyone who is invested in the future of open source cloud native technology,” said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. “In today’s world, anyone that doesn’t adopt open source technology risks being left behind. I’m excited to see how the Fluentd and Fluent Bit projects will continue to grow and evolve as more end users embrace the capabilities of cloud native observability.”