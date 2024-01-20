The two faces of AI

W

We all make mistakes. But sometimes we forget that technology does, too — especially when it comes to AI, which is still in its early days in many respects. — Anna

AI unfairness at work

Employee-monitoring software isn’t new. Also known as bossware, it is pitched by its makers as a way to help boost productivity, but by those who endure it, it’s a surefire way to deplete morale.

Having once been subjected to intrusive screenshots as a remote contractor, my view is clearly the latter, so I wish I could say employee surveillance tech was on its way out; on the contrary, it seems to be on the rise, helped in part by AI (not to mention a misguided distrust for remote work.)