Carta takes heat, Samsung unveils an upgraded Ballie, and Volkswagen brings ChatGPT to cars

Most read

Carta’s ethics in question: Carta, the cap table management outfit, is being accused of unethical tactics by startup Linear’s CEO Karri Saarinen. Saarinen alleged in a LinkedIn post that Carta misused sensitive information that startups entrust to the company in pursuit of its own goals. Carta decided to exit secondary trading following the credibility hit.

Samsung’s Ballie returns: Remember Ballie, Samsung’s spherical home robot from CES 2020? Samsung brought it back at this year’s keynote with a few on-trend AI upgrades. The new and improved Ballie is around the size of a bowling ball, sporting a 1080p projector and a spatial lidar sensor to help it navigate rooms and obstacles.

Volkswagen cars get ChatGPT: Volkswagen is getting into the ChatGPT game. On Monday, the German automaker announced plans to add an AI-powered chatbot into all Volkswagen models equipped with its IDA voice assistant. Why? For drivers who want an AI-based chatbot to read researched content out loud to them, of course.

Amazon, GenAI and apparel: After recently turning to generative AI to enhance its product reviews, Amazon this week shared how it’s now using AI to help customers shop for clothing online. The company’s employing personalized size recommendations, a “fit insights” tool for sellers, AI-powered highlights from fit reviews left by other customers and reimagined size charts to enable customers to find better-fitting clothing in the Amazon marketplace.

OpenAI’s GPT Store: OpenAI has launched a store for GPTs, custom chatbot apps powered by its text- and image-generating AI models (e.g., GPT-4 and DALL-E 3). The GPT Store, as it’s called, lives in a new tab in the ChatGPT client on the web and features a range of GPTs developed both by OpenAI’s partners and the wider dev community.

CryptoZoo refunds . . . maybe: Logan Paul is offering refunds for CryptoZoo, the failed and allegedly fraudulent Pokémon-inspired NFT game that he launched in 2021. The catch? You can’t sue him if you get a refund. Morgan has the full story.

New day, new exoskeleton: A joint team from Harvard and Boston University has developed a soft robotic exoskeleton that detects movement and utilizes algorithms to estimate the walker’s gait. Cable-driven actuators kick in, assisting walking midstride. If the promising early results are any indication, this new technology could someday be commercialized, Brian writes.

Fidelity hacked: Real estate services giant Fidelity National Financial has confirmed hackers stole data on 1.3 million of its customers during a November cyberattack that knocked the company offline for a week. In a filing with federal regulators, Fidelity didn’t say which specific customer data was stolen — but, as Zack writes, all signs point to it being personal or sensitive in nature.

KYC and GenAI: KYC, or “know your customer,” is a process intended to help financial institutions, fintech startups and banks verify the identity of their customers. Not uncommonly, KYC authentication involves “ID images,” or cross-checked selfies used to confirm a person is who they say they are. But GenAI could sow doubt into these checks.

Twitch layoffs: Another round of layoffs is hitting Twitch. The Amazon-owned livestreaming platform will cut 35% of its staff, or roughly 500 employees — the latest blow for the already-beleaguered company, which cut hundreds of jobs last year amid leadership changes, rising operating costs and community discontent.

Audio

