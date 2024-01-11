WhatsApp is rolling out an in-app tool for making custom stickers

WhatsApp announced today that it’s launching a new feature on iOS that lets users create, edit and share their own stickers. With this new feature, you can turn your photos into stickers or personalize existing stickers. You no longer have to drag-and-drop images from your photo gallery or use third-party apps to create custom stickers, and can instead create them directly within the Meta-owned messaging app.

You can personalize stickers using WhatsApp’s suite of editing tools, including text, drawing and the ability to overlay other stickers. Once you send a custom sticker, it will automatically be saved in your sticker tray so you can use it again whenever you would like to.

To create a sticker from an image you have to start by opening your sticker tray by selecting the sticker icon to the right of the text box. From there, you need to select the “create sticker” option and choose a photo from your gallery. Then, you can customize your sticker by choosing a cutout and adding text, other stickers on drawing on it. Once you’re done, you can send your sticker.

If you want to edit an existing sticker, you need to open the sticker tray and long press the sticker you want to edit. Then, you need to select the “edit sticker” button. You can then customize your sticker to your liking and send it when you’re done.

WhatsApp says the new sticker maker, which is already available on WhatsApp web, is rolling out on iOS 17+ over the coming days. It’s unknown when the feature will roll out to Android users.