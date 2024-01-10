Open Navigation

AI hardware, fintech woes and venture capital’s shedding phase

Alex Wilhelm Theresa Loconsolo 8 hours

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our newly revamped Wednesday episode, and we’re going to be digging deep into critical startup and venture capital news. If you are a long-time Equity listener, you will note that this is not the same interview show that we used to run mid-week! Don’t worry, we are still going to do interviews, just on an as-needed basis.

Here’s what’s we got into on the show today:

