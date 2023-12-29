The Equity crew predicts we’ll see fewer VCs in 2024

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

Dang, we’re getting close to the new year! And that means it’s time to brush the dust off of an Equity tradition that stretches back many years: our predictions episode!

As we try to every year, we brought in a number of voices to ensure that we covered enough ground. We also went back and vetted our predictions from last year, in case you wanted to see how on the mark or off it we were!

This time around, we have Alex Wilhelm, Mary Ann Azevedo, Kirsten Korosec and Becca Szkutak — the people you heard the most on the podcast this year! (A big thanks to Theresa Loconsolo for getting the whole gang together!)

We bucketed our predictions into a few categories: startup trends, media, proptech, AI and transport. Mary Ann expects venture to continue seeing fewer people involved, Alex wanted to talk about AI at the OS level, Becca had notes on media and Kirsten chimed in with some predictions on the future of self-driving cars.

We had other themes mixed in as well, so find your headphones and get ready for some Hot Takes, yeah?

And that wraps Equity for 2023. We recorded around 150 episodes, racked up seven figures in downloads, had oodles of streams and more. But most importantly, we got to spend time with you. Thank you, and hugs from all of us. We’ll see you in the new year.