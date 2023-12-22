A strong foundation can help raise early-stage capital

As valuations come down, now more than ever, founders “need to prove their company is built to last with long-term profitability and scalability in mind,” writes Russ Heddleston, CEO of DocSend at Dropbox.

Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to members.

Use discount code TCPLUSROUNDUP to save 20% off a one- or two-year subscription.

According to DocSend data, investors aren’t scouring pitch decks as earnestly as they were in the past. There’s still a market for early-stage deals, though. “For founders now, perfecting the pitch, having an efficient sales strategy, and scoping the product with urgency will create a strong foundation for success that attracts investors.”

Thanks for reading and happy holidays!

Karyne

Ask Sophie: Is it easier yet for AI founders to get green cards?

Dear Sophie,

I’m interested in the Biden administration’s efforts to retain AI talent in the United States. How is the administration making it easier for AI companies to sponsor employees for permanent residence? Will the number of green cards earmarked for individuals in the AI field increase?

— All About AI

Get the TechCrunch+ Roundup newsletter in your inbox!

To receive the TechCrunch+ Roundup as an email each Tuesday and Friday, scroll down to find the “sign up for newsletters” section on this page, select “TechCrunch+ Roundup,” enter your email, and click “subscribe.”

Crypto valuations ‘came back to earth’ in 2023, but VCs expect them to rise again in 2024

This year hasn’t been great for crypto firms, but change might be on the horizon. Experts told Jacquelyn Melinek that crypto activity is likely to pick back up again in 2024. “The drier funding climate of 2023 only served to weed out the weaker businesses that had managed to secure capital in 2021,” she writes.

Seed to Series A: Strategic insights for tech founders in the 2024 venture landscape

A new report from Forum Ventures offers a good look at the current state of early-stage B2B SaaS investments.

The data might be discouraging, “but the silver lining is that rounds are still getting done and companies that find product-market fit should benefit from scaling into what will likely be the next bull market over the coming years,” writes Forum Ventures CEO and managing partner Mike Cardamone.