Instagram introduces gen-AI powered background editing tool

Instagram introduced its generative AI-powered background editing tool to U.S.-based users Wednesday.

Meta’s lead for generative AI Ahmad Al-Dahle posted on Threads saying that the tool will let users change the background to their images through prompts for Stories.

When users will tap on the background editor icon on an image they will get ready prompts like “On a red carpet,” “Being chased by dinosaurs,” and “Surrounded by puppies.” Users can write their own prompts to change the background as well.

Once a user posts a Story with the newly generated background, others will see a “Try it” sticker with the prompt so they can also play with the image generation tool.

Earlier this week, Snapchat released a new tool for its paying users that let them create and send AI-generated images. In August, the company launched a new feature called Dreams, allowing users to create fantastical images of themselves with different themes. Earlier this year, the social network rolled out the ability for Snapchat+ users to populate prompt-based backgrounds.

Earlier in the month, Meta made its 28 AI-powered characters available across all its apps — WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram — for U.S.-based users with support for Bing search and better context window. At the same time, the company also launched a standalone AI-image generator called Imagine with Meta, powered by its own model called Emu.