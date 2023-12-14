Crypto hacks and chaos aren’t halting this holiday season

Welcome back to Chain Reaction.

If you’re feeling the holiday spirit this month, you probably align with millions of people out there spreading joy, love, warmth, maybe even some generosity.

But if you’re feeling like the Grinch, chances are you are aligning with a smaller party of individuals — one that (in this analogy) could include crypto hackers.

And even though it’s the season to feel jolly, that’s not stopping hackers from acting out. But hey, playing devil’s advocate, maybe the attackers are jolly every time someone falls for their scam. Two sides of the coin.

Earlier on Thursday, hackers compromised the code behind a crypto protocol used by multiple web3 applications and services, the crypto software and hardware wallet maker Ledger said on Thursday.

It’s not immediately clear how many people fell victim to the hack. ZachXBT, a well-known independent crypto researcher, wrote on X that one victim had more than $600,000 in crypto drained from their account.

For this week’s episode, Jacquelyn interviewed Johann Kerbrat, the general manager of crypto at Robinhood.

Johann is leading the application’s effort to expand its crypto exchange business and make digital assets more accessible to retail investors.

Before joining Robinhood, Johann was an engineer at Airbnb and was the head of engineering at Uber and VP of engineering at Iron Fish, a privacy-focused cryptocurrency startup.

We discussed Robinhood’s expansion outside of the U.S., how the platform restricted holding and trading of certain crypto assets in June and where it stands today.

We also talked about:

Appealing to mainstream audiences

Growing crypto on its platform

Regulatory concerns

Robinhood’s 2024 objectives

Line Next secures $140 million funding for its web3 platform Lolli raises $8 million Series B to expand its bitcoin and cashback rewards to enterprises Andalusia Labs raises $48 million Series A to improve digital asset risk infrastructure Dynamic raises $13.5 million from a16z crypto and Founders Fund to simply access to web3 and crypto wallets Avalanche-based Nodekit raised $1.2 million in pre-seed round to create a network focused on rollups

