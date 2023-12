Geothermal startup Quaise is raising $25M as it gears up for drilling

Geothermal startup Quaise Energy is raising a new funding round, TechCrunch+ has exclusively learned.

The company filed new paperwork yesterday with the SEC, stating that it had raised $13 million of an expected $25 million.

The new round will be priced, Quaise’s co-founder and CEO, Carlos Araque, told TechCrunch+. The funds will be used to strengthen the company’s supply chain position, he said.