SaaS goes to space as some software startups are in a race to survive

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
This is our Friday show, and today, Mary Ann Azevedo, Kirsten Korosec and Alex Wilhelm got together to go over the week’s biggest tech and startup news:
- Deals of the Week: Simply Homes has raised $22 million for an interesting property play; SoftBank has bought a majority share in connected-vehicles company Cubic Telecom, and OurSky has raised $9.2 million for its space-viewing software system.
- Troubles in Fintech: With ZestMoney shutting down and layoffs at Navan (fka TripAction), it seems that fintech is not out of the woods yet. That said, Alex has some notes on investor enthusiasm around one area of financial technology.
- What’s up with software? TechCrunch’s coverage of tech quarterly results is leading to a mess of mixed signals for startups and VCs to interpolate: Are valuations rising again or will 2023 end on the same note as it began? For more on what’s up in the software market today, head here.
For episode transcripts and more, head to Equity's Simplecast website.
Equity drops at 7 a.m. PT every Monday, Wednesday and Friday