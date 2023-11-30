Tesla Cybertruck delivery event: everything Elon revealed about the EV pickup

With dubstep as the soundtrack and neon lighting as the backdrop, Elon Musk handed the first Cybertrucks over to a select group of customers that included Reddit co-founder and VC fund Seven Seven Six founder Alexis Ohanian and Trousdale Ventures founder and CEO Phillip Sarofim.

The live streamed portion of the Tesla Cybertruck delivery event was a short affair — around 30 minutes. But the event still had all the traditional trappings one has come to expect from Tesla: the pomp and pumpy music, VIP guests and of course, Musk.

The Tesla Cybertruck deliveries come at least six years since Musk first tweeted about building a truck and four years since he debuted the futuristic-looking picup.

Looking beyond some of the flashier features — it’s bullet proof — here’s everything we know so far.

Three versions

The Tesla Cybertruck will eventually be available in three configurations. The tl;dr: they are all more expensive than the original specs shared back in 2019.

The cheapest of the batch, a rear-wheel version with 250 miles of range, a 6.9-second zero to 60 miles per hour acceleration rate and a $60,990 base price, won’t be available until 2025. That leaves an all-wheel version and the so-called Cyberbeast.

The all-wheel drive variant has an estimated 341-mile range, top speed of 112 mph and $79,990 starting price. The Cyberbeast comes with an estimated 320-mile range model with 845 horsepower that can travel 0 to 60 miles per hour in 2.6 seconds, hit a top speed of 130 mph, and comes with estimated $99,990 price tag. Both of these versions have a towing capacity of 11,000 pounds.

The company is also going to offer a range extender that will push the all-wheel driver version to an estimated 470 miles and the Cyberbeast to more than 440 miles of range. But Tesla provides no other details about the range extender and how it will add these miles. Musk did take to X, formerly Twitter, to give a still opaque explanation. He said the range extender will be an “optional pack that fits in about 1/3 of the truck bed. Still room for plenty of of cargo. It’s meant for very long trips or towing heavy things up mountains.”

The numbers above differ from the original specs first shared by Musk at the Cybertruck debut event in 2019. The company was planning on three variants, but the prices, towing and range have since changed. In 2019, the company planned for its cheapest version to cost $39,900, have a towing capacity of 7,500 pounds and more than 250 miles of range. The middle version was slated to be a dual-motor all-wheel drive priced at $49,900, have a towing capacity of more than 10,000 pounds and be able to travel more than 300 miles on a single charge. The third version was supposed to have three electric motors and all-wheel drive, a towing capacity of 14,000 pounds and battery range of more than 500 miles. That version, known as “tri motor,” is priced at $69,900.

Today, all of the production Cybertrucks have a drag coefficient of 0.335 (that’s good aerodynamics, fyi), 35-inch all-terrain tires, a six-foot by four-foot composite truck bed, a hidden gear locker and a front trunk. The company says that in all there is 67 cubic feet of lockable storage and has a maximum payload of 2,500 pounds. Notably, the Cybertruck is a steer-by-wire vehicle, which should give it the ability to make tight turns and maneuvers. The exterior includes armored glass that is supposed to resist the imp[act of a baseball at 70 mph or class 4 hail. Testing the glass didn’t work so well back in 2019, with it actually shattering. This time, chief designer Franz Von Holzhausen, successfully threw a baseball at the vehicle’s window without breaking it. Also of note, Tesla switched from a 12-volt to a 48-volt electrical system like other automakers such as Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen have done. The 48-volt system delivers more efficient power distribution and can provide enough amperage to charge things like power tools, a feature Tesla has touted.