Stensul draws on new capital to boost marketing creation features

With all of the communication methods businesses use to get in front of customers, some continue to get results for their marketing campaigns from ye old email.

That’s because “it is the workhorse of marketing campaigns,” according to Noah Dinkin, founder and CEO of Stensul. The company is a multi-channel marketing creation platform providing tools to help customers more easily create campaigns.

“Email deserves a lot more credit than it gets,” Dinkin told TechCrunch via email. “At a higher level, it’s been yet another year where email has remained an incredibly valuable, high-ROI channel in the face of lots of other newer technology.”

He points to advancements, like privacy and targeting and signals via better data capabilities, as ways that customers can still rely on email. Also, the ability to use, for example generative AI, to personalize content.

We’ve written about Stensul before when it raised a $7 million Series A in 2018 and again in 2020 when it closed on $16 million in Series B capital.

During both of those times, the company was focused on email. However, earlier this year, Stensul added dozens of new features and functionalities. Most notable is Landing Page, which gives customers a no-code, drag-and-drop way to build integrated landing pages. It also implemented generative AI tools to speed up content creation as well as email localization capabilities to create multi-language emails.

Dinkin was mum on specifics around customer and revenue growth, but did share that Stensul saw growth among enterprise and mid-market segments and it is “on track” for the fourth quarter of this year to be its “largest quarter in the company’s history.”

The company has now raised $34.5 million in Series C funding led by Sageview Capital. Existing investors including USVP, Javelin, Uncork and Lowercase also participated. In addition, Edith Harbaugh, co-founder at LaunchDarkly, came in as an angel investor.

Stensul will use the new funding to increase investment in product development, including the AI capabilities launched earlier this year. On top of increasing product investment, it is adding resources to its go-to-market strategy to accelerate adoption within enterprise organizations.