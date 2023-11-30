Meta reportedly set to launch Threads in the EU next month

Since its launch in July, Meta’s text-based social network Threads has gained many features, but a major missing part in the puzzle has been the app’s availability in the EU. The company, however, could launch the platform in the EU next month, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The report notes that to comply with the EU’s regulations, Meta might offer a view-only mode of its app to users in the region for consumption. This means users won’t necessarily have to make a profile in order to view posts. But they might have to create one for posting.

Additionally, earlier this month, the company rolled out a way for you to delete your Threads profile without deleting your Instagram profile.

It would be interesting to see how Meta builds an algorithmic feed for a user without any profile. Plus, it is unclear if they will be able to follow other profiles.

Meta didn’t immediately comment on the story.

While Threads doesn’t have any ads yet, if we look at the app’s privacy labels on iOS, it seems to collect a ton of data and it uses Instagram as a login mechanism. Under the EU’s regulations such as the Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act, large platforms need to collect explicit consent from users to collect data for personalized ads.

Meta currently offers a paid subscription to EU-based users on Facebook and Instagram to let them use these services without any ads.

In July, days after Threads’ launch, Meta had to take “additional” steps to prevent EU-based users from using VPN to access the social network.

During Meta’s Q3 earnings call, Mark Zuckerberg said that Threads has less than 100 million monthly active users. The social network’s CEO added that he believes the platform has a “good chance” of getting to a billion users in a few years. And a launch in the EU could give Threads the much-needed boost of users and engagement.