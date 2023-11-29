Netflix gets a major win with GTA: The Trilogy coming to its mobile games roster

With a Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer on the horizon, Netflix just got its hands on Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition, the company announced today.

GTA: The Trilogy was released in 2021 and is a compilation of three games in the popular GTA series– GTA III, featuring protagonist Claude in Liberty City; GTA: Vice City, which follows former mobster Tommy Vercetti; and GTA: San Andreas, with gang member Carl “CJ” Johnson as the central character. The games are remastered with enhanced graphics and gameplay upgrades.

The three games will arrive on the Netflix mobile app on December 14 as well as standalone apps (only available to Netflix subscribers) in the App Store and Google Play Store. Users can pre-register today.

GTA is an impressive addition to Netflix’s mobile game collection, which touts many other recognizable titles like Monument Valley, Oxenfree, Heads Up!, LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed, Country Friends, Cut the Rope and more.

The company has been expanding its gaming efforts recently. Last month, Netflix began testing its cloud gaming service in the U.S., allowing players to access games on smart TVs and TV-connected devices by using their mobile device as the controller.