‘Oxenfree II: Lost Signals’ will launch on Netflix and other platforms on July 12

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, the follow up to supernatural thriller Oxenfree, will launch on July 12 on Netflix, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PS5 and Steam. The game was developed by Night School Studio, a gaming studio that Netflix acquired back in 2021. Night School Studio originally planned to launch Oxenfree II: Lost Signals in 2022, but delayed the release date to 2023.

“Set five years after the events of the first game, which continues to be celebrated for its compelling storytelling, relatable characters and captivating art style, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals will take players on a gripping narrative-driven adventure featuring an all-new cast of characters and original story,” Netflix teased in a press release.

The game follows the story of Riley Poverly, an environmental researcher who returns to her hometown Camena to investigate unnaturally occurring radio frequency signals causing disturbances in electronic equipment.

At launch, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals will feature localized interface and subtitle support for Arabic, Chinese (Simplified) , Chinese (Traditional), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian Bokmål, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese, Romanian, Spanish, Spanish (Spain), Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian and Vietnamese.

Nigh School Studio was the first gaming studio that Netflix acquired. Since then, the streaming giant has acquired several other studios, including Spry Fox, Next Games and Boss Fight Entertainment. Netflix also opened a new gaming studio in Southern California and established an internal games studio based in Helsinki, Finland, led by the co-founder and general manager of the Zynga Helsinki game development studio, Marko Lastikka.

Today’s announcement comes as Netflix recently revealed that it has 40 games slated for launch this year and has 70 in development with its partners. The streaming service also has 16 games currently being developed by its in-house game studios.

Netflix launched games in November 2021 and has released 55 titles since then. Netflix VP of External Games Leanne Loombe told reporters during a briefing last month that the company is primarily focused on mobile, but that it’s working on its own cloud streaming technology, as was revealed by Netflix VP of Gaming Mike Verdu at TechCrunch Disrupt last October.