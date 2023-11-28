Why 2024 could be a hot year for startup founders

If you are building a startup you might wish that 2021 were here again. So much capital flowed around the world that many young tech companies were able to raise several times in the span of a single year, unicorn births were announced by the dozen, and IPOs were hot. The ensuing multi-year downturn has proved a sober reminder that the business cycle is just that.

But if what goes up must come down, then what goes down must come up? Maybe, maybe not, but 2024 is looking like a much better year for tech startups than what they were forced to endure in 2022 and 2023. Why? Three core reasons: Many tech companies are expecting a growth rebound next year, venture capital totals could bounce off 2023-era lows, and the IPO market could defrost itself.

Entrepreneurs are a sunny bunch, but who doesn’t love good news? Here’s what TechCrunch+ has reported on each key trend:

There’s more. One venture capital firm thinks that AI-powered automation is set to make startups more efficient, period. That means less burn, and better overall profitability ratios. Mix in an easier growth landscape and, well, next year could be a rebound period for startups. After a few years of charts pointing down and the right, we’d love to see them flipped upside down in 2024.