Max Q: The Thanksgiving edition

Hello and welcome back to Max Q! For my American readers, I hope you had a restful Thanksgiving with loved ones.

In this issue:

Venturi Astrolab’s first moon rover mission

News from OneWeb India and more

It turns out a NASA contract isn’t the only way to fund a mission on the moon.

Lunar technology startup Venturi Astrolab announced last week that its first moon rover mission will bring in over $160 million in customer contracts. That mission, aptly named Mission 1, will launch and land on a SpaceX Starship as early as mid-2026.

The contract value is spread across eight customers, including:

Argo Space Corporation, which will deploy a demonstration payload to advance the startup’s goal of harvesting water from lunar regolith;

Astroport Space Technologies, which will demonstrate a sieving and grain separation technology, with the aim of using this tech to manufacture bricks out of lunar regolith;

Avalon Space, which will “conduct a series of science, exploration, and sustainable development experiments focused on the emerging lunar economy,” according to a statement;

Interstellar Lab, which will deploy two small plant pods on the lunar surface and measure the impact of the moon environment on their composition and structure;

LifeShip, Inc., which will deliver a capsule containing a DNA seed bank and archive of Earth’s biodiversity to the lunar surface as an “off-world backup of our biosphere,” CEO Ben Haldeman said.

More news from TC and beyond

Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket will apparently take to the skies “around this time next year” carrying a payload bound for Mars.

New Glenn rocket will apparently take to the skies “around this time next year” carrying a payload bound for Mars. OneWeb India , the local subsidiary of low-earth orbit operator Eutelsat OneWeb, has received the necessary approval from the country’s newly created space regulatory body to launch its commercial satellite broadband services in the South Asian nation.

, the local subsidiary of low-earth orbit operator Eutelsat OneWeb, has received the necessary approval from the country’s newly created space regulatory body to launch its commercial satellite broadband services in the South Asian nation. SpaceX’s second Starship test flight left significantly less debris around the surrounding area than the first mission, according to an assessment by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

second Starship test flight left significantly less debris around the surrounding area than the first mission, according to an assessment by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Ursa Major is going to 3D print solid rocket motors, a new business line for the company best-known for its rocket engines.

Max Q is brought to you by me, Aria Alamalhodaei. If you enjoy reading Max Q, consider forwarding it to a friend.