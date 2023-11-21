Will the OpenAI chaos boost open-source models?

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our mid-week show, where we sit down with a key topic and dive deep into it. Unsurprisingly, we’re discussing the recent turmoil in the AI market today. OpenAI has kept the journalistic corps busy, but we also need to consider what the latest twists and turns in the l’affaire Altman may bring for startup founders.

So, I rallied TechCrunch’s own Kyle Wiggers, and Supervised founder and former Equity host Matthew Lynley to help me dig into the latest. Here’s the show rundown:

What has happened to OpenAI since Monday morning when we last recorded the podcast?

What do the two experts think will happen to OpenAI’s staff in the coming weeks?

What should startups that use OpenAI technology do to lower their platform risk?

And, does the OpenAI mess provide a boost to open-source AI models?

We had a really lovely time. A big thank you to our ever-busy producer Theresa Loconsolo for getting an extra episode out on a holiday week!