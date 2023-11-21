The best puzzles to gift in 2023, from space themes to robots and science Puzzles are back, and they make for the perfect gift to build together over the holidays

Today’s jigsaw puzzles don’t always look like yesteryears’, and that’s for the best: Not all of us care for scenery, birds and flowers as much as we like Disney and Pixar, for instance. Let’s not be snobs, classic puzzles can be very enjoyable, too. But there’s a whole world that opens up when you realize that puzzle themes can overlap quite a bit with the kind of stuff we care about at TechCrunch.

Jigsaw puzzles are also a great way to take a break from screens, so anecdotally, they seem fairly popular with people who spend all day staring at one. This makes them a great gift idea, and we are here to help with a bit of guidance.

As a rule of thumb, smaller piece counts are for children, beginners or people looking for a puzzle snack. Jigsaw puzzles with 1,000 pieces or more typically require more time and experience, not to mention space. That said, there are several other factors that can make a puzzle more or less difficult, so don’t hesitate to check out reviews, too.

Another important word of warning is that like other hobbyists and collectionists, puzzle lovers can get pretty specific in their tastes. What’s fun to one will be a never-ending bore to another, and the difference can be hard to explain to the uninitiated.

If you are buying for a puzzle aficionado who’s not you and you are not sure of what they like, maybe get them a gift card from a good game store or brand. Alternatively, you could give them a cool accessory like the puzzle scoop or a puzzle box stand. But if you are up for the challenge of picking a puzzle, here are a few suggestions to help you find just the right gift for your favorite puzzler slash TechCrunch reader.

The best retro puzzles for nostalgic nerds

Nostalgia is a big sale driver for puzzles; and these days, it doesn’t just mean old trains and vintage cars: It also means floppy disks and VHS tapes. Here are a few options along these lines:

Floppy Disk Frenzy, a 500-piece puzzle by Imagination Puzzles

Computer Talk, a 500-piece vintage Springbok puzzle and rare find you’d have to chase on eBay and the like

Tetris, a 750-piece puzzle by Ceaco

Classic Cameras, a 550-piece puzzle by Eurographics that comes in a camera-shaped tin can

E.T., a 500-piece puzzle by Spin Master sold in a Blockbuster-branded VHS case

Supporting entrepreneurs and indie creators

Some brands have been making puzzles for decades, and that’s very cool. But we have a sweet spot for emerging brands and innovation, so here are a few picks from young businesses you may want to boost:

The best robot jigsaw puzzles

We love (and fear?) robots, and so do artists; that makes for great puzzle artwork:

Thankfulness, a 1,000-piece puzzle by Roz Chast for the New York Puzzle Company

Upcycled Robots, a 100-piece puzzle by eeBoo

Robot Factory, a 2,000-piece puzzle by Pintoo

Queen – News of The World, a 500-piece puzzle by Rock Saws, for Queen fans too, but not for kids!

The best space puzzles

Space is another theme that makes for great puzzle gift ideas:

Spaceship, a 1,500-piece puzzle by Mathias Adolfsson for Heye

Rocket Launch, a 1,000-piece puzzle by Oesterle for Heye

Deep Space, a wooden puzzle by Wentworth Puzzles available in 40 and 80 pieces

Colors of the Moon, a 500-piece puzzle by Galison

The best geeky puzzles

Geek culture isn’t the same as tech culture, and not all of us are geeks. But let’s be honest: If we had to do Venn diagrams, there would be a strong overlap between, say, startup people and Trekkies; or tech founders and Lego fans! So these are for them. Also, cats:

Star Trek Cats, a 1,000-piece puzzle by Jenny Parks for Chronicle Books

You Were the Chosen One, a 2,000-piece Star Wars puzzle by Buffalo

Lego Minifigure Puzzle, a 1,000-piece Chronicle Books puzzle

The best science puzzles

Science puzzles also make for good gifts, and some of them can be done with kids too:

Happy gifting and happy puzzling!