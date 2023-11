Female Founders Fund looks to raise $75 million for new fund

Female Founders Fund on Tuesday filed with the SEC to start raising $75 million for its fourth fund, TechCrunch+ can exclusively report.

That amount is the biggest yet from FFF: Fund I was just $6 million, and Fund II was $25 million. In 2021, it closed an oversubscribed $57 million for Fund III, which saw Goldman Sachs, Pivotal Ventures, and Plexo Capital come on as limited partners.