Many people in the U.S. associate buy now, pay later (BNPL) with the ability to pay off a clothing purchase or a Peloton in multiple interest-free installments. It’s also associated with the growing concern that the strategy makes it easier for younger adults to find themselves in debt after spending beyond their means.

But that’s only one use case for BNPL, which are essentially just small interest-free loans. There is a growing group of startups looking to expand the BNPL model into other categories that are arguably more important than buying a new Apple Watch. Qomodo is one of them.