TC+ Roundup: Know your goals before taking the plunge

“The lure of entrepreneurship is undeniable,” writes resident pitch expert Haje Jan Kamps. But starting a company is also a hard road, and the decision to go for it shouldn’t be taken lightly.

It’s not enough to just know your business model and potential TAM. You also have to consider your personal goals. Why do you want to build a company? Why do you want to build this company? The startup is a reflection of your personal aspirations, so make sure you know what those are before you take the plunge.

10 years on, Aileen Lee feels the unicorn’s legacy is far from over

Unicorns might be defined by their valuation, but that metric also helps calculate their capital efficiency, “which is an important, recently underemphasized metric,” Cowboy Ventures’ Aileen Lee told Anna Heim in a recent interview.

Congruent starts raising fresh $250M early-stage climate tech fund

Investors still see potential in climate tech, despite the venture market being all doomy and gloomy lately. Congruent, a climate tech firm that usually focuses on early-stage companies, has filed to start raising for a $250 million fund.

Ask Sophie: What should we know about the next H-1B lottery?

“Our startup is looking ahead to next year’s H-1B lottery to fill open positions. We have three people we want to register for the lottery: Two of them are currently working for us as contractors abroad, and one is currently an F-1 student working for us on STEM OPT, whose work authorization will expire in June. When will the H-1B lottery registration and application fees increase? If selected in the H-1B lottery, how long does it typically take for an H-1B candidate abroad to get approval and come to the U.S. to live and work? Any changes we should keep in mind for the next H-1B lottery?”

5 can’t-miss strategies to break through in a crowded market

It’s good to be an HR startup. According to a new report, they’re doing better at raising rounds than startups in other sectors. But there’s a cost to being popular: Tons of companies are flooding the market, hoping to capture some of the excitement and profits. So how do you stand out in a crowded space? Propllr founder and CEO Josh Inglis thinks it starts with being bold.