Prime members can now get a One Medical membership for $9/month

Amazon announced today a new One Medical membership benefit for Prime members, giving them access to affordable healthcare services for $9 per month or $99 annually.

Originally $199 a year, members are saving $100 on One Medical’s 24/7 virtual care services as well as in-person visits at locations across the U.S., including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Portland, among hundreds of other cities.

Additionally, members can bring the savings to their loved ones. Amazon allows Prime subscribers to add up to five additional memberships, each priced at $6/month or $66/year.

The Prime One Medical membership also includes One Medical’s app, which has a variety of useful features, such as prescription management, appointment reminders, secure messaging with providers, health records, billing and a “Treat Me Now” feature for addressing common issues such as flu symptoms, allergies, urinary tract infections and more.

One Medical was founded in 2007 by medical doctor Tom Lee. The company has since grown to about 836,000 members and over 220 offices as of 2022.

The new membership benefit comes on the heels of Amazon providing an exclusive, limited-time One Medical deal as part of its selection of Prime Day deals. This marked the first time the e-commerce giant offered discounted healthcare for its popular annual savings event.

The company acquired the primary care tech provider in February of this year. At the time of the acquisition, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) expressed concern for One Medical clients and how Amazon might use their data. However, the FTC didn’t block the $3.9 billion deal and instead said it would continue investigating the acquisition for signs of any potential harm to consumers.