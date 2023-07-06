Amazon adds discounted healthcare to Prime Day deals

Amazon revealed Thursday a preview of new deals that will be offered next week during its annual Prime Day event, including an exclusive healthcare deal through One Medical, the primary care tech provider that the e-commerce giant acquired earlier this year. This is the first time that Amazon has added discounted healthcare to its selection of Prime Day deals.

Amazon Prime Day kicks off July 11.

One Medical offers in-office, virtual and digital care services for issues like common illnesses as well as chronic care management and preventive care. Prime members in the U.S. can now get their first year of One Medical for $144 per year, compared to its typical annual membership cost of $199 (28% savings). The limited-time deal began July 6 and lasts through Prime Day.

Giving members an exclusive discount for One Medical during Amazon’s biggest event of the year is a smart move for the company as it will likely boost its user base. One Medical reported a total of 836,000 members at the end of 2022. It’s also a notable decision for Amazon to begin awarding Prime subscribers with healthcare discounts.

Amazon officially bought One Medical for $3.9 billion, or $18 per share in February. In its initial announcement, the company offered the same limited discounted price of $144 to new customers. However, users didn’t need to be Prime subscribers to receive the offer.

In recent years, Amazon has grown its healthcare footprint, launching an online pharmacy in 2020 and an in-person healthcare service a year prior. The company first entered the health market when it acquired PillPack in 2018, which was later renamed Amazon Pharmacy.

Amazon’s Prime Day shopping event continues to evolve beyond just deals on Amazon devices, clothing, appliances and other products. The company has expanded its reach to other offerings like bringing Prime Day to Amazon-owned Whole Foods and hosting livestreams that feature thousands of content creators.

The online retailer will host Prime Day 2023 from midnight PT on July 11 through July 12. The event takes place in dozens of countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Mexico, France, Australia, China, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Japan and Spain, among others. There will be a separate Prime Day event in India later this summer.

Aside from the One Medical discount, there will also be the typical deals consumers usually see on Prime Day, such as discounts of up to 75% on Amazon devices as well as up to 50% on Amazon-exclusive apparel, Sony headphones, Bissell products and more.