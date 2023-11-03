BNPL is just another way of saying ‘debt’

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news. This week we had Mary Ann, Becca, and Alex aboard to chat through all that happened in the last seven days. Here’s what we got into:
- What happened to WeWork? As the shared office space company struggles to stay alive, we had a lot to say.
- Deals of the Week: Mary Ann wanted to chat about Charlie, which is building a neobank for seniors; Alex wanted to talk about an interesting non-profit-ish model to get startups and others access to H100s; Becca brought Almouneer to the table, an interesting healthtech play in the Middle East.
- From there we dug into massive fintech rounds, which are seemingly back. For more, you can read up on QI Tech, Tabby, and Next Insurance.
- And, finally, what to do when founding teams break up? Becca has notes.
As always, Equity is back for you on Monday, but you can catch up with us in the meantime on X and Threads @EquityPod. Talk soon!
Equity drops at 7 a.m. PT every Monday, Wednesday and Friday