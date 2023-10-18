TikTok ads expand to the real world with new ‘Out of Phone’ program

A few months after TikTok teamed up with Redbox to feature content on over 3,000 kiosks, the short-form video app is partnering with more companies to expand its advertising opportunities for brands.

The company is calling the program “Out of Phone” and will bring existing campaigns to billboards, movie screens and venues like bars, restaurants, airports, gas stations and retail stores.

New partners include VEVO, the popular music video network; ReachTV, the major in-airport television network; Loop TV, a free streaming TV service for businesses; Raydiant, a brick-and-mortar experience platform; GSTV, a gas station ad company; Screenvision, a cinema advertising company; and billboard companies DIVE Billboards and Adomni.

@tiktoknewsroom Introducing Out of Phone! This new out-of-home solution enables brands and partners to extend TikTok content beyond the platform, into the real world through screens on billboards, in cinemas, restaurants, airports, gas stations, retail stores, and more.🌎 🤩 Learn more at the link in our bio! ♬ Canyons – Official Sound Studio

Advertising is a huge revenue stream for TikTok, and its new out-of-home solution will allow companies to amplify their campaigns to a much wider audience given that they’ll exist on billions of screens worldwide.

“With Out of Phone, we’re taking TikTok beyond the palm of our hands and into everyday life,” Dan Page, global head of distribution at TikTok, said in a statement.

The new announcement comes on the heels of Disney striking a deal with TikTok to become one of its publishing partners for TikTok’s premium ad product, Pulse Premiere, which will provide a brand-safe ad slot within the social video platform.

The company was also recently spotted testing an ad-free subscription tier for users that will reportedly cost $4.99 per month.