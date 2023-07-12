TikTok content to be featured on 3K+ Redbox kiosks

Redbox, the operator of DVD rental kiosks, today announced a new deal with TikTok that allows the company to feature popular content from the short-form video app on more than 3,000 Redbox kiosks nationwide.

The new deal allows brands to use TikTok content to advertise products or services on the kiosks, which are located at high-traffic locations such as grocery stores.

“TikTok is the go-to destination for short-form video consumption by over a billion people globally,” Philippe Guelton, chief revenue officer of Cracke Connex, said in a statement. “This new partnership provides advertisers a unique opportunity to reach new audiences and drive engagement.”

Not only will the partnership be beneficial for advertisers, but it also gives TikTok a new revenue stream beyond mobile.

“This partnership allows us to bring together the power of our exceptional content with the high-visibility of Redbox kiosk locations, creating an effective and fresh approach to advertising,” added Dan Page, Head of Global Distribution, New Screens at TikTok.

Parent company Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment–which acquired the video rental company last year—also owns advertising platform Crackle Connex, which runs out-of-home (OOH) ads on Redbox kiosks’ video touchscreens and digital headers. The TikTok deal will help Crackle Connex expand its digital out-of-home advertising business.