The venture market is overcorrecting

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Wednesday show, where we sit down with a guest, talk about their work and dive deep into the rest. This week Gené Teare from Crunchbase and Crunchbase News joined the podcast. She’s a well-known analyst of the global venture capital market, and was instrumental to Crunchbase’s early life and remains one of its more tenured staffers.

So, what did the three of us get into? Here’s the rundown:

The big picture: What should we think about when we consider the Q3 2023 venture capital market as a whole. (More on Latin America here, Canada here, and global data here from TechCrunch+.) Here’s Gené on Q3 data as well.

Stage-level health. Which level of startup maturity is seeing the most capital? The least?

And, venture capital flows around the world. As always, where venture dollars land is nearly as important as their total number for any particular period.

Equity is back on Friday with our weekly news roundup. Chat then!

Before we let you go, some disclosures: We invited Gené on the show because we wanted to pick her brain regarding the venture capital markets. We knew she’d be great on the topic, because both Mary Ann and Alex worked with her for years at Crunchbase. During their tenure at Crunchbase, this podcast’s cohosts were paid partially in stock options, and retain minor stakes in the startup itself. We do our best at Equity to cite the best data source for whatever topic we’re looking at, which means we use Crunchbase data as well as information from its competitors at PitchBook and CB Insights; indeed, we had a PitchBook denizen on the show to chat through Q2 2023 results just a few months back. All that’s to say that we think we put together the best possible show for you on its merits alone, but did want to note some professional overlaps right up top.