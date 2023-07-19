Open Navigation

Venture’s Q2 was calm (and that’s not good)

Alex Wilhelm Theresa Loconsolo

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

So, what happened in venture capital-land during Q2 2023? A lot, and not very much. The TechCrunch+ crew have been busy as bees in a meadow trying to get our heads around the data. So, we got PitchBook venture guru Kyle Stanford to come back on the podcast to riff with us on the good, the bad, and the late-stage.

Here’s what we got into:

You can read the underlying dataset we were riffing on here, and we are back on Friday with the news roundup! Chat soon!

