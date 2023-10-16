Snapchat is now allowing websites to embed content

Snapchat has relied on people consuming content on its own app. But now, the social network is allowing websites to embed public content including Lenses, Spotlight videos, Public Stories, and Public Profiles.

Users who want to embed a Story, video, or a Lens, can open up the content on a desktop browser using the link. They can click on the embed button on the share sheet to copy the code and post it to their site.

In July 2022, Snap made its website more useful for users with core features like the ability to send messages and Snaps. The initial version of Snapchat for the web was only available for Snapchat+ users in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The company made it available to all users in September 2022.

Snapchat’s rivals Instagram and TikTok have long offered web embeds so blogs and news sites can include content from those platforms. Snap hopes that this move will drive more traffic to the app and website.

Last week, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel sent an internal memo to employees stating that the social network wants to reach 475+ million daily users in 2024, according to The Verge’s Alex Heath. The report also noted that Snap aims to have 14 million Snapchat+ subscribers and $500 million in non-ads revenue. Last month, Snap reported that Snapchat+ crossed 5 million subscribers.

The Verge’s report added that the company has set a goal to achieve a 20% increase in ad-based revenue year-on-year.