TikTok now supports direct posting from AI-powered Adobe apps, CapCut, Twitch and more

TikTok today is introducing a new feature that will allow its users to post directly to the video platform from a range of popular editing apps, including Adobe’s AI-powered video editing software Premiere Pro, its AI creativity app Adobe Express, as well as others, including Twitch, SocialPilot, and ByteDance’s CapCut. The new offering, Direct Post, is actually aimed at the developers of third-party apps that want to integrate more closely with TikTok and builds on TikTok’s existing “Share to” integrations which allowed third-party apps to publish to TikTok along with their own hashtags.

With Direct Post, however, apps not only have the ability to post video content directly to TikTok’s platform, they can also take advantage of other options, like the ability to set captions, audience settings, and more within their own platform, then send information through to TikTok with a single click. In addition, the feature allows long-form video creators to schedule their content to publish to TikTok through social media management platforms.

The addition will make it possible for TikTok to benefit from the advances in the wider creativity app landscape, including those apps that are leveraging AI technology as part of the video editing process.

To use the feature, creators authenticate with their TikTok account within the third-party app. The apps that have partnered with TikTok are also vetted through an auditing process before being allowed to use Direct Post’s Content Posting API.

Adobe, which just today unveiled a host of new AI software and technology at its annual MAX conference, is a key partner for TikTok’s new feature. The company will now be offering Direct Post from Adobe Premiere Pro, which offers AI-powered video editing tools, and Adobe Express, a lightweight AI-powered creativity app.

“Now more than ever, publishing content in real-time has become a necessity, and creators of all skill levels need tools that can empower them with greater efficiency and without constraints,” said Deepa Subramaniam, Adobe VP of Creative Cloud product marketing, in a statement about the launch. “With the new Direct Post feature for TikTok available in Adobe Express and Premiere Pro, creators can continue to create standout content, but with increased speed and without any interruption to their creative workflows.”

Other partners include CapCut, a popular video editing tool from TikTok’s parent company ByteDance, which is also the second app from the company to hit the $100 million milestone, data.ai recently reported.

In addition, Twitch streamers will be able to use Twitch’s Clip Editor to covert their clips to portrait mode for direct sharing on TikTok and will also have the option to export their portrait clip to TikTok as a draft, so they can continue their edits.

The social media marketing tool SocialPilot is adopting Direct Post, as well, bringing the option to professionals, teams, agencies, and businesses that need to automate their social media posting.

Access to the API is open to developers of creative tools and video editing apps. The API will soon support photos, too, TikTok notes.