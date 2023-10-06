The whole venture merry-go-round is decelerating

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news. It’s a roundup of sorts, but tuned to what we think are the critical stories of the moment!
This week, Mary Ann and Alex were assisted by Dominic-Madori Davis, who you may know from the Found podcast. She’s the best! Here’s what we got into this week:
- A quick update on the SBF trial, which quite frankly, has us all glued to the screen.
- Atlanta-based fintech startup Rainforest’s $8.25 million equity raise and how it is hoping to take market share away from the likes of Stripe.
- A bunch of new fundraises this week, including At One’s $375 million climate-focused raise; Section 32’s $525 million fund close and Greylock’s $1 billion haul.
- Despite those new funds, however, venture capital totals dipped once again in Q3 2023. Alex has more on the numbers here.
- Then it was time to bring Dom on to talk to us about Fearless Fund being barred from awarding grants to Black women founders, and how data can help improve social impact investing.
That’s a wrap! Equity will be back bright and early on Monday. And we have a lot of really cool interviews coming up, so make sure that you are tuned in and caught up!
For episode transcripts and more, head to Equity’s Simplecast website.
Equity drops at 7 a.m. PT every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts. TechCrunch also has a great show on crypto, a show that interviews founders and more!