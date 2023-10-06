The whole venture merry-go-round is decelerating

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news. It’s a roundup of sorts, but tuned to what we think are the critical stories of the moment!

This week, Mary Ann and Alex were assisted by Dominic-Madori Davis, who you may know from the Found podcast. She’s the best! Here’s what we got into this week:

