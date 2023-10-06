SBF Trial: The latest updates from the FTX collapse’s courtroom drama Sam Bankman-Fried is in court for alleged fraud while leading crypto exchange FTX. Here’s our latest coverage as the case continues.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, is on trial for alleged fraud and conspiracy as he led the company’s swift rise and implosion. Over the course of several weeks, his attorneys will try to maintain his innocence against a wide-ranging series of accusations, from securities fraud to money laundering, to which he has universally pleaded not guilty.

For those unfamiliar with the case, her breakdown of how FTX went from the third-largest crypto exchange valued at a peak of $32 billion to bankruptcy will get you up to speed.

How to follow the SBF trial

The trial itself is expected to last at least six weeks, having kicked off with jury selection on Tuesday, October 3. From there, access to the proceedings is limited, as no devices are allowed; reports are being physically put together within the courtroom.

SBF trial: What we’ve learned in the first week

As expected, the opening statements in the SBF trial were spicy. The prosecution painted a picture of an empire “built on lies” and made a point to show actual pictures of SBF alongside rich and powerful figures to illustrate the peak of his power and influence prior to FTX’s implosion.

“This man stole billions of dollars from thousands of people,” prosecutor Thane Rehn told the court. “He defrauded sophisticated investors and lenders, and he emptied the accounts of ordinary customers, too. He bought himself wealth, power and influence.”

The defense, on the other hand, depicted SBF and his colleagues as in over their heads, without ill-will as FTX collapsed around them.

“Sam and his colleagues were building the plane as they were flying it,” defense attorney Mark Cohen said. “They had to figure out how to navigate a world where they were running FTX, building out its systems, dealing with hacking threats, managing the credit risk of their customers, managing hundreds of employees, all while building up their actual exchange.”

Read a recap of the prosecution and defense’s full arguments here.

FTX’s co-founder and CTO Gary Wang testified Thursday on the extent to which Alameda Research was used for whatever purposes he and SBF saw fit. The crypto trading firm, according to Wang, pulled funding directly from FTX customers, whose transactions would be funneled toward Alameda and then directed elsewhere.

Check here for our rundown of Wang’s testimony so far, resulting from a guilty plea in December 2022. Wang’s testimony is set to conclude on Friday.

Alameda had a $65 BILLION line of credit and "unlimited withdrawals," FTX co-founder and CTO Gary Wang said at SBF trial. To reiterate, that's $65B! Wang added Alameda "loaned" him $200-$300M, but the money never went to his account. More details belowhttps://t.co/KLUnTygqgL — Jacquelyn Melinek (@jacqmelinek) October 5, 2023

Thursday also brought in testimony from Matt Huang, co-founder and managing partner at crypto investment firm Paradigm. That firm invested $278 million in FTX across 2021 and 2022, and is part of a class-action lawsuit accusing it and others of defrauding customers by promoting FTX.

His testimony centered around being left uninformed about FTX’s utilization of customer money to keep the Alameda Research afloat, a practice that Huang says would have halted his involvement. The full breakdown of his testimony on his relationship with FTX, stretching back to 2019, can be found right here.

We also got a look at the composition of the SBF trial’s jury, which ranges from a train conductor to a retired investment banker who attended Stanford University. You can listen to a special joint episode of our podcasts Equity and Chain Reaction to get a better sense of the vibe between the jurors and the rest of the court.

Earlier in the week, we got confirmation that at no point did the U.S. government offer SBF a plea offer.

