Okta acquires a16z-backed password manager Uno to develop a personal tier

Okta, the U.S.-based identity mangement giant, announced today that it has acquired a password mangement app, Uno. The company said that Uno’s team will help speed up the public launch of the Okta Personal tier, a password manager for consumers.

Uno, founded by former Google engineer Parteek Saran, launched an app earlier this year to make password management easier for users through a design-centric approach. The company raised $3 million in funding from backers including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Lookout founder Kevin Mahaffey, and Dug Song from Duo Security.

The app’s main draw was to handle one-click login on the web by remembering your credetials for the site and even letting you quickly access a one-time code through the extension. Saran’s idea was to make security simple for users so they don’t have to worry a lot about password mangement.

Okta mentioned that Uno will be discontinued as an app and the team will join the company to work on Okta Personal. The company didn’t give any details about the deal size.

“The Uno team has deep experience building consumer-first, design-focused, and easy-to-use password management and personal identity technologies. The addition of Uno’s talent and expertise in security, identity, and AI allows us to accelerate the rollout of Okta Personal,” Vivek Raman, VP of Engineering at Okta, said in a statement.

The enterprise identity mangement company said that it has been testing Okta Personal in beta since last year. The company noted that consumers based in the U.S. and Canada can sign up and start using it. Okta said it plans to expand the app’s availability to other countries soon.

Okta Personal currently has a web app and an iOS app for password mangement. The app will also have features such as easy credential sharing and autofill. The app’s website suggests that the company is working on rolling out family sharing soon.

The company didn’t specify if some of Uno’s features such as the easy reading of one-time passwords from email will be integrated into Okta Personal. It also didn’t say anything about Okta’s plan to migrate Uno’s existing user base.

On its website, Uno said that the app will be discontinued from November 1.

Notably, Okta is holding its partner summit today where it is expected to share efforts around its upcoming tools and the company’s work around generative AI.