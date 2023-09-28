Adobe launches Photoshop’s web version with Firefly-powered AI tools

Adobe officially launched Photoshop for the web on Wednesday for all users with paid plans. The web version, which was in beta for almost two years, is now available with Firefly-powered AI tools such as generative fill and generative expand.

The company said that the tools in the toolbar on the web is based group based on workflows such as reproducing an image or selecting an object. Photoshop on the web also shows the full names of the tools for beginners instead of showing the description on the tooltip.

Adobe said that users can easily collaborate on files by sharing links with another person, even if they don’t have a subscription.

In May, the company announced Firefly-powered features such as generative expand, which lets you expand an image and fill it with content based on a prompt, and generative fill, which can add or remove objects while keeping the context of an image intact. At that time, these features were only available on the beta version of Adobe Photoshop. Now, they will be available on the web version as well, which could be a platform for Adobe to issue quicker updates or test features.

Adobe said that the web version has the majority of tools from the desktop including the contextual taskbar, which suggests next steps and tools based on the workflow. However, it is still missing the patch tool, pen tool, smart object support, and polygonal lasso. The company said it is working on getting these tools to Photoshop for the web.

The company told The Verge, that it doesn’t have plans to offer a free or freemium version of Photoshop on the web at the moment.