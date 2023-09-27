Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to Meta Quest 3 in December

The next-generation of Meta Quest hardware is here, and Meta announced a bunch of software news alongside the Quest 3 VR headset hardware reveal at its Connect conference. One such announcement was the debut of Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming service on Meta Quest 3, which is actually a huge boon for fans of the Facebook owner’s mixed reality gear.

The Xbox Cloud Gaming implementation in Quest resembles a lot of how Apple showed its own vision for mixed reality with the Vision Pro headset: It’s primarily a virtual screen that can float in either a virtual or mixed reality space, which appears to be reposition-able and resizable, but which basically works exactly as you’d expect an Xbox game to work with a large TV. This is a key acknowledgement on the part of Meta that while immersive, native gaming is undoubtedly a draw for users, so too is a more traditional gaming experience that basically just benefits from taking place in your own private face-mounted theater.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg noted that it’ll arrive some time in December, but didn’t provide a more specific date of when to expect the launch.