Microsoft’s mobile keyboard app SwiftKey gains new AI-powered features

Along with AI advances in Windows 11 and Bing, Microsoft also this week announced it’s bringing new AI-powered features to its SwiftKey mobile keyboard app for iOS and Android. This third-party app lets users replace the default keyboard on their phone with an intelligent keyboard that learns your writing style so you can type faster. Now, it will also include AI camera lenses, AI stickers, an AI-powered editor and the ability to create AI images from the app.

The new AI camera lenses will let users create photos, videos and GIFs with different effects, including lenses that are powered by Microsoft’s collaboration with Snapchat maker Snap. There are now over 250 tools and filters available to help you express yourself, the company notes.

Also new are AI stickers which can be produced by Bing’s Image Creator, which lets you make stickers based on your own photos or selfies. You can then share these with friends and family when chatting in various communication apps like WhatsApp, Messenger and others.

Bing Image Creator is also now accessible directly from the app’s keyboard, allowing you to take a picture or upload an existing photo to get Visual Search results from Bing in the app.

In addition, the app is gaining an AI-powered “Editor” feature that will help users improve their grammar, spelling and punctuation. To use this option, you can highlight any sentence and then get instant feedback and suggestions from the editor.

Microsoft has been working to upgrade SwiftKey for many months, having earlier this year tied the app to Bing to allow users to search with Bing, chat with Bing Chat or leverage AI to customize the tone of their text.

The new features are rolling out to SwiftKey on both iOS and Android.