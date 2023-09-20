Amazon unveils a pricey but faster $599.00 eero Max 7

Alongside updates for smart home products from its Ring and Blink brands, Amazon today also introduced a new version of its eero mesh Wi-Fi system, the eero Max 7. The new device includes the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology, its patented “TrueMesh” networking technology, and 10 Gigabit Ethernet — the latter which Amazon says will allow customers to download a 4K movie in 10 seconds or a 50GB video game in under a minute.

The new device supports the 2.4, 5, and 6 GHz radio bands, and delivers wireless speeds up to 4.3 Gbps and wired speeds up to 9.4 Gbps. It also includes two 10 and two 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports, so it’s able to support multiple wired devices.

The upgrade means the eero has a broader reach. Amazon claims the eero Max 7 has twice the wireless throughput of the eero Pro 6E at a greater range. For example, a one-pack will offer 2,500 square feet of coverage and a three-pack will provide up to 7,500 square feet of coverage. its TrueMesh technology is what the device uses to dynamically route data through the fastest path in the network and limit interference, allowing customers to have fast internet in every room.

The new eero looks different, too, with a new form factor that improves its thermal design, so it doesn’t require a fan.

The device is designed to enable little to no latency, ideal for new technologies like VR, 4K or 8K video streaming and gaming. In fact, it can support up to 200 connected devices (for those of you with mansions!) and includes Matter support, the ability to act as a Thread Border Router, and a built-in Zigbee smart home hub.

For all these improvements, comes a hefty price tag. The eero Max 7 will be available starting at $599.99 for one-pack, $1,149.99 for a two-pack, and $1,699.99 for three-pack. Amazon says it will be available “soon.”

The company also introduced a new Ring Stick Up Cam Pro with radar-powered 3D motion detection for $179.99 for battery and plug-in, and $209.99 for solar, as well as other new Blink products. These include a Battery Extension Pack that can last up to four years ($29.99), a Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight wire-free camera for $159.99, and the Blink Sync Module Pro, which is coming early next year for $49.99. The other two Blink devices ship Oct. 17.