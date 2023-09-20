Amazon introduces ‘Eye Gaze on Alexa’ so you can use the Fire Max 11 tablet with your eyes

During Amazon’s Devices event, the company introduced a new Alexa feature that aims to support users with mobility or speech disabilities. “Eye Gaze on Alexa” will be available later this year on the new Fire Max 11 Tablet, which launched in May.

This marks Amazon’s first time using eye-driven navigation technology for its devices.

The eye-tracking feature detects a user’s presence and follows what they’re looking at in real time. Users will be able to look at their Fire Max 11 tablet and perform pre-set Alexa actions, such as playing music and other entertainment, making calls and controlling their smart home environment.

Another Alexa feature that Amazon announced is “Call Translation,” where Alexa audio and video calls are translated and captioned in real-time. The new feature could help non-native speakers communicate more effectively. Also, the captions could be useful for deaf and hard-of-hearing users.

“Call Translation” will roll out to Echo Show devices and the Alexa mobile app. It will be available in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Spain and Italy in over 10 languages, including English, Spanish, French, German and Portuguese.