TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 opens tomorrow!

Tomorrow’s the big day, folks — TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 is about to begin! We officially open the doors to the Moscone West lobby at 7:30 a.m., and the doors to the Expo Hall open at 8:00 a.m.

Here’s a quick look at some of what’s happening tomorrow and throughout the show. Dive in — we can’t wait to watch your business grow!

Reminder: Latecomers are always welcome. Buy your pass here.

Tomorrow at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Conversations on the Disrupt Stage

Here’s a sample of who you’ll find talking on the Disrupt Stage:

Making Sustainability a Core Value at Apple — with Lisa Jackson, Vice President, Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, Apple.

Shaq-nology: Slam-Dunking Education’s Future with AI & Edsoma — with Shaquille O’Neal, NBA Superstar and Philanthropist, Entrepreneur, and Kyle Wallgren, CEO, Edsoma.

Check the event agenda for more.

Get busy at the Builders Stage

Glean wisdom from successful founders, VCs and industry leaders who paved the way.

Pervasive AI: Where We’re Going and How You Compete — presented by SambaNova.

How to Sustain a Tech Company in a Competitive World — presented by OnePlus.

Check the event agenda for more.

Seven tracks for seven sectors

Seven tracks offer plenty of opportunities for cross-sector collaboration across the AI, Fintech, Hardware, SaaS, Security, Sustainability and Space stages.

Check the event agenda for the programming on each stage.

Breakout sessions and roundtable discussions

Don’t pass up the interactive breakouts (expert-led presentations followed by a Q&A) or the roundtables (expert-led, small-group conversations focused on a specific topic).

Check the event agenda to discover all the topics. Pro tip: Filter for breakouts and roundtables to simplify your search.

The Startup Battlefield 200

You’ll find the Startup Battlefield 200 companies exhibiting in the Expo Hall. Tomorrow, the top 20 will start competing in the Startup Battlefield for a $100,000 prize. Check the Disrupt Stage in the event agenda to find the pitch schedule.

The Expo Hall

In addition to the Startup Battlefield 200, the Expo Hall is home to early-stage startups from around the world — including from Azerbaijan, Brussels, Japan, Korea, Moldova, Poland and Ukraine. Be sure to go meet and greet our many partners exhibiting at the show.

Networking: Ramp up your Rolodex

Start networking with our event app — it lets you find the people who share your business goals and schedule meetings with them in the Networking Zone (located on Level 2).

Deal Flow Café: For Founder and Investor Pass holders only. This area is a great spot to grab a coffee, relax and make new connections with other founders and investors.

For Founder and Investor Pass holders only. This area is a great spot to grab a coffee, relax and make new connections with other founders and investors. Recharge Zone: Need a break from all the hardcore networking and dealmaking you’re sure to do at Disrupt? Head to the Recharge Zone. Enjoy games, open seating, a 3D photo booth and charging stations. You’ll find it at the back of the exhibition hall.

Need a break from all the hardcore networking and dealmaking you’re sure to do at Disrupt? Head to the Recharge Zone. Enjoy games, open seating, a 3D photo booth and charging stations. You’ll find it at the back of the exhibition hall. The TechCrunch+ Lounge: TechCrunch+ subscribers with one- or two-year memberships can recharge, reconnect, network and chat with our writers and other special guests. Not a member yet? Subscribe here.

After Hours events

A wide range of events will take place around the city through the week of Disrupt. Don’t miss the fun and yet another way to connect and expand your network. Check out the list of After Hours events.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 kicks off tomorrow, and we can’t wait to get this party started! Don’t have a pass yet? No worries, latecomers are always welcome. Buy your pass and join more than 10,000 tech leaders!