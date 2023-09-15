TechCrunch+ Roundup: New life for old B2B leads, LatAm VC survey, treasury management basics

California is the world’s breadbasket, which means we collect, transport and store as much water as possible. About 12% of the energy produced in the state is used to pump water.

Thrifty CEOs are just as thoughtful when it comes to managing funds: Maintaining liquidity and keeping a close eye on burn rate is the only way to determine how much runway remains.

In this overview for first-time founders, Benjamin Döpfner (founder and CEO of Vesto) explains how to develop a treasury management strategy that optimizes operating and strategic cash reserves.

“Given the recent meltdown of SVB, First Republic and other startup-focused banks, finding ways to protect your cash is vital,” says Döpfner.

“Startups need to double down on protecting their cash more than ever before, particularly if it sits in a small- or medium-sized bank.”

Your B2B leads are going to waste

Everyone wants to be the hero who saves the day, but it’s hard to hit a home run in B2B sales.

Instead of allowing customer data to gather dust in your CRM, sales teams should develop a segmented strategy to reach out to lapsed leads, says TC+ columnist Jonathan Martinez.

“It’s possible to accomplish this goal, even with limited resources, by having automations and a complete strategy in place.”

8 Latin American VCs share why they’re brimming with optimism about the region’s startups

For our latest survey, Anna Heim interviewed eight VCs who are active in Latin America to learn more about the sectors they’re watching, why the region has stopped minting unicorns, and “what would it take to reignite foreign investors’ interest:”

Denis Pedreira, Latin America Investments, Prosus Ventures

Lolita Taub, general partner, Ganas Ventures

Geraldo Melzer, founding partner, ABSeed Ventures

Julio Vasconcellos, managing partner, Atlantico

Rodrigo Vieira, partner, Caravela Capital

Nathan Lustig, managing partner, Magma Partners

Marta Cruz, co-founder and managing partner, NXTP Ventures

Hernán Haro, founder and general partner, MrPink VC

Ask Sophie: Can I get an O-1A visa to bypass the H-1B process?

Dear Sophie,

I am an international student from India who will be eligible for STEM OPT starting in January.

My plan has been to find a way to use it for my tech startup, but eventually, I need to shift to a work visa because I want to be the CEO.

Can I bypass the whole H-1B visa thing by getting an O-1A visa? If yes, can I do it with just a bachelor’s degree? What counts as extraordinary ability?

— Spirited STEM Student

Can the quick grocery delivery model only work in emerging markets?

Closures and consolidations hit the quick grocery delivery sector in the U.S. last year, but in Latin America, positive unit economics make these companies more viable, reports Rebecca Szkutak.

Lower labor costs and direct relationships with food producers are just two factors giving these startups wider margins in emerging markets, she found.

“In Western Europe, and the U.S., it’s all about average order value,” said Larry Aschebrook, a managing partner at G Squared. “It just doesn’t work otherwise.”

What’s missing from Guy Kawasaki’s 10-slide deck

Guy Kawasaki is an author, speaker and self-described “evangelist,” but many know him best for his pitch deck ethos: Founders should create just 10 slides using 30-point font that takes 20 minutes to present.

“Kawasaki’s 10-slide deck gets a few things extremely right,” says Haje Jan Kamps, but after comparing it to his own “21-point pitch deck checklist,” he says the VC’s template “doesn’t work as well” as it used to.