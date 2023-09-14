TikTok and Billboard team up to launch a top 50 song chart

TikTok and Billboard are partnering to launch an official TikTok Billboard Top 50 Chart that tracks the most popular songs on the short-form video-sharing app, the company announced today.

The chart will measure the hottest songs on the platform each week based on the number of views, user engagement and how many videos are made using the song. To view TikTok’s Top 50 Chart, users can either visit the TikTok app or the Billboard website. It will be updated every Thursday morning. TikTok and Billboard will only monitor trending songs in the U.S.

Currently, Sexyy Red’s song “SkeeYee” takes the first spot on the chart, with Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red” in second and Taylor Swift’s “August” claiming third place.

The new chart underscores the impact that the platform continues to have on the music industry, helping many emerging artists become viral sensations, including Lil Nas X, Tai Verdes, Benee and Loren Gray, among others. TikTok also boosted the popularity of older songs like Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.”

“The chart gives a clear picture of the music that is being listened to on TikTok, and consequently starting to trend on DSPs and other services,” said Ole Obermann, Global Head of Music Business Development at TikTok, in a statement.

Billboard also tracks songs from other platforms, such as X, formerly known as Twitter. The chart is called the Hot Trending Songs chart and, as of this writing, sees Olivia Rodrigo control the top three spots with her newest songs, “The Grudge,” “Pretty Isn’t Pretty” and “Logical.” The music publication previously had a similar chart for MySpace.

Earlier this month, TikTok announced a virtual talent show on TikTok Live to reward aspiring artists from around the world.