Spotify says Kate Bush streams jumped 9,000% thanks to Stranger Things (and TikTok)

Spotify’s monthly active users grew by 19 million this quarter, surpassing its own estimates — but that’s not the only thing that’s running up a hill on the streaming platform.

Spotify said that streams of Kate Bush’s 1985 single “Running Up That Hill” jumped 9,000% after the song was featured prominently in a new episode of Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” Netflix and Spotify collaborated on a playlist based on the hit show (which cost over $30 million per episode — yikes!), so it makes sense that Spotify would extoll the virtues of the British star.

But Bush’s resurgence into the mainstream has as much to do with TikTok as it does with Netflix’s costly original series.

“Running Up That Hill” has been featured in 2.7 million TikTok videos, which isn’t to be ignored. This is far from the first time TikTok has propelled older songs back onto the charts, like Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” or The Mountain Goats’ “No Children.”

Bush previously released a statement about the resurgence in popularity for her song (from Billboard):