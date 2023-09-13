TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 Startup Battlefield 200: The SaaS and Space edition

We’re less than one week away from TechCrunch Disrupt 2023! The epic global startup conference takes flight on September 19 and runs through September 21 in San Francisco. We have one final group of companies that made it into our chosen cohort, the Startup Battlefield 200 — SaaS and Space.

We’re so proud of what all of these intrepid startups have accomplished at such an early point in their startup journey. Check them out, and then go meet them in the Expo Hall, have a conversation and ask for a demo.

The classic tech startups are software-as-a-service startups. Leveraging the power of the digital world to serve varieties of verticals, these early-stage companies are solving everything from technical debt to retail limitations to advertising to developer tools. A reminder that we may have been more creative in terms of “fit” for some companies than with others.

Okay, let’s get to it.

Startup Battlefield 200 SaaS startups at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

SaaS, pretty much the default model for software distribution, is always evolving — now aided and abetted even more by AI. Check out what these up-and-coming SaaS startups are doing. You won’t be disappointed.

Startup Battlefield 200 Space startups at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Don’t miss out on the brilliant minds responsible for these three startups. They’ve been busy building technology applicable to the future of humans and machines in space.

