TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 Startup Battlefield 200: AI and Security edition

After months of vetting thousands of applications, the Startup Battlefield 200 (SB 200) cohort for TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 is complete. You do not want to miss this incredible, curated collection of early-stage startups you’ll find exhibiting on the expo floor. We want to highlight them, but listing all of them at once would be, well, an overload of awesome.

With that in mind, we’re breaking them out by industry tracks — starting with AI and Security. Keep cross-collaboration opportunities in mind — you won’t find such a magnificent mix of standout startups under one roof anywhere else.

Coming soon! The list of Startup Battlefield 200 companies in fintech, hardware, health tech, SaaS, space and sustainability.

Got FOMO? Buy your Disrupt pass today, and save up to $400. Tickets cost more at the door. Then download the event app and start networking with the SB 200 companies today!

Let’s get to it so you can start planning your Disrupt strategy now!

Startup Battlefield 200 AI startups at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Startup Battlefield 200 Security startups at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 runs September 19–21 in San Francisco. Buy your pass now and save up to $400. Passes cost more at the door.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.