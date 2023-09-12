You see, leather starts life as, well, a cow. Cows are not precisely climate-friendly; they emit methane like a teenager emits angst. This “bovine burp” factor contributes significantly to global warming. Cows also eat a lot, and growing their feed often involves deforestation, which is another no-no in the eco-checklist.

But the fun doesn’t stop when the cow’s life does: Once they’ve carved off the poor animal’s skin, the leather has to go through a tanning process to become the luxurious material. Traditional tanning methods involve heaps of chemicals that can be harmful to both the environment and humans.

Of course, there are more sustainable, vegetable-based tanning methods out there. Imagine that, vegetables saving the day! Yet, these are far less common, so most of the leather lounging around still has a carbon hoofprint that’s hard to ignore.