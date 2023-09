You see, leather starts life as, well, a cow. Cows are not precisely climate-friendly; they emit methane like a teenager emits angst. This “bovine burp” factor contributes significantly to global warming. Cows also eat a lot, and growing their feed often involves deforestation, which is another no-no in the eco-checklist.

But the fun doesn’t stop when the cow’s life does: Once they’ve carved off the poor animal’s skin, the leather has to go through a tanning process to become the luxurious material. Traditional tanning methods involve heaps of chemicals that can be harmful to both the environment and humans.

Of course, there are more┬ásustainable, vegetable-based tanning methods out there. Imagine that, vegetables saving the day! Yet, these are far less common, so most of the leather lounging around still has a carbon hoofprint that’s hard to ignore.