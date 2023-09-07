New app Moments helps you maintain your personal and professional relationships

You may have heard of a CRM, but have you heard of a PRM — a personal relationship manager? That’s the concept behind a newly launched iOS app called Moments which aims to help people keep up with the relationships that matter most to them, both personal and professional, by offering advice, reminders, and to-dos, among other features. It also includes an AI composer that can help you write personalized messages and emails tailored to your contacts.

The idea of a personal relationship manager is not new. Other apps offer similar tools, like Clay, which added its own AI helper this year. Another app, Catchup, launched just last month to help people remember to check in with their friends and loved ones. The issue has become increasingly common in the social media age where scrolling posts and Stories make us feel like we’re still in touch with people, when in reality, we haven’t actually reached out directly.

Moments was inspired by a similar frustration. Developer Robert Keus had previously launched an app, Scheduled, that allowed iOS users to prep iMessage texts they wanted to send at a later date — something he came up with after forgetting to say “happy birthday” to a friend. Moments builds on that desire to remember to stay in touch, but offers many more tools.

To use the app, you’ll first add the names of the people you want to stay in touch with, which can be organized into groups like family, work, friends, and more, and by levels of importance. Moments will then take care of reminding you to reach out to them by creating a social to-do list. You can choose how often to receive these reminders that arrive as push notifications.

To take action, you’ll tap on the reminder and you’ll be taken to a screen where you can draft a message using your preferred chat apps, place a call, or snooze or dismiss the reminder if you choose. If you struggle with knowing what to say, the app’s included AI helper can you compose personalized messages and emails, designed to match the interests of each of your contacts.

Moments also allows you to add notes for each contact or set up special events, similar to a professional CRM system, and it can even sync contacts from Hubspot CRM.

The app strives to be more than a utility, however.

Included in Moments are a variety of tools designed to help users improve their social skills through something called “Learn To-Dos.” These are prompts and suggestions that are designed to help you improve your overall networking abilities.

“For example, it might suggest that you compliment someone or ask for advice. And there are courses tied to these tasks that explain why these little actions can have a big impact on your relationships,” explains Keus.

The app also sends an opt-in weekly digest that lays out your social tasks for the days ahead.

Moments is a freemium product as it’s free for up to 20 contacts, which includes accessing its learning courses. For more than 20 contacts, the app offers a $3.99 per month subscription. The cost comes down for those who subscribe for 6 or 12 months upfront.

The app is self-funded and built by a team at Keus’ agency, Brthrs Agency, and one external developer. He notes that all developers who working on building the app were women.

At launch, Moments is available for iOS only but Keus says that an Android release is planned for the first quarter of 2023.