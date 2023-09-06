X launches Community Notes for videos

Social network X, formerly known as Twitter, has introduced Community Notes for videos. Community Notes is an existing program for crowdsourced moderation. The Elon Musk-owned platform announced that notes by contributors attached to a video will show up in all posts with that video.

“Notes written on videos will automatically show on other posts containing matching videos. A highly-scalable way of adding context to edited clips, AI-generated videos, and more,” the company said in a post.

Not just for images anymore — introducing notes on videos! Notes written on videos will automatically show on other posts containing matching videos. A highly-scalable way of adding context to edited clips, AI-generated videos, and more. Available to all Top Writers 🏅 https://t.co/s92XoA1SZ9 pic.twitter.com/I2JF4NQZ9q — Community Notes (@CommunityNotes) September 5, 2023

Eligible contributors can select the option “About the video in this post, and should appear on all posts including this video” to add notes about a clip.

In May, the company started supporting Community Notes for images so people can get more context wherever an image appears. The launch came right after a hoax of an attack on the Pentagon and ads with AI-generated images containing false information about celebrities dying spread on the platform.

Community Notes have been available worldwide since last year. Over time, X has added support for contributors from more countries to add context to posts. The company also added helpful note accounts in different languages such as Dutch, French, German, and Italian to highlight top contributions on different posts. Last month, it also rolled out a counter to show how many times an image with notes has appeared on the platform.

However, these notes are not always helpful or accurate. Earlier this week, Gizmodo reported that a link posted in relation to debunking a rumor about Logan Paul and Nina Agdal redirected to a porn video. The company has taken no action on the link at the time of writing.