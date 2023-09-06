Duolingo confirms its app will soon include both math and music lessons

Language learning app maker Duolingo this morning officially confirmed the coming launch of its latest product, Duolingo Music. TechCrunch had previously reported the company was hiring for music expertise back in March and noted work on the music app was in development earlier this month. At the time, Duolingo had declined to comment on its plans, citing further news to come at its upcoming Duocon conference on October 11th.

Today, the edtech app maker is now officially teasing the arrival of its new “multi-subject experience” which also includes the previously launched Duolingo Math, as well as Duolingo Music and its flagship language-learning product all in one app. The company says it will offer a deep dive into the new experience at its Duocon event.

In a promo video, Duolingo shows off the first official product images, which indicate the updated app will offer bite-sized lessons, interactive exercises, and allow users to level up their skills. In terms of music, code inside the Duolingo app had included images of piano keys and a drum, in addition to lines of code referencing music sessions, songs, and music unit reviews, among other things.

While Duolingo didn’t confirm all the details of the new music product, it did note that the new app will contain “hundreds” of lessons and over 200 “fun and familiar tunes.” The app will also leverage Duolingo’s signature gamified learning experience and interactive exercises where users learn by doing.

The company suggested its decision to move into music was influenced by the need for music education in the U.S. In fact, more than 3.6 million students don’t have access to music education and private lessons can cost up to $400 per lesson, Duolingo says.

Plus, studies have shown that learning music helps with other skills, in areas like reading, verbal, listening, and math, Duolingo noted.

The company has been working to leverage its learning model for other subject areas for some time.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, for instance, Duolingo launched a free English literacy app for kids called Duolingo ABC Last October, it debuted Duolingo Math, which was its first broader subject expansion beyond language learning.

Duolingo Music and the multi-subject experience in the new app will be fully revealed at Duocon on October 11th.